Join us on March 3rd, 2018 | Tickets On Sale Now

Take Control of Your Finances & Investments
Your Money Today NJ will provide you with practical tips for managing your money and planning for retirement, business growth and more. Attendees will hear from speakers throughout the day. Our sessions are designed to be fast paced and packed with tangible information that you can put into use today.
Get The Information You Need On Important Financial Topics
- Planning for Retirement
- Credit & Identity Protection
- What is Cryptocurrency?
- College & Your Financial Future
- Monetize with Social Media
- Philanthropy & Charity
- Advantages of Traditional Banking
- Is a Financial Planner Right for You?
- Important Tax Changes
- Securing a Mortgage
- Home & Personal Budgets
- Entrepreneurship
Expert Guest Speakers
Vincent Scanelli
Allstate Insurance Agent
Planning for Retirement
Paul J. Oster
CEO / Better Qualified, LLC
Credit & Identity Protection
Noah Lampert
Founder / MindPod Network
What Is Cryptocurrency?
Dr. David Stout
Interim President / Brookdale
College & Your Financial Future
Jennifer Sodini
Founder / Evolve & Ascend
Monetize with Social Media
Jeremy Grunin
Jay & Linda Grunin Foundation
Philanthropy & Charity
Purchase Tickets In Advance & Save 50%
Your Money Today NJ
Conference & Expo
Powered by Allstate®
March 3, 2018
Branches
123 Monmouth Road
West Long Branch, NJ 07764