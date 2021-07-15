October 6th, 2021 | 11am to 3pm
Ocean County Mall
The event is free. By registering before October 5th you'll be entered into the running to win a $250 shopping spree to help style you for your new career (winner will be announced at the event)!
Career Today NJ - Recruitment and Career Fair
Reinvent Yourself, Find Your Future
Whether you’re an employer searching for the right candidate or a marketable candidate considering a change, Career Today NJ is the recruitment event you have been waiting for.
Join us Wednesday October 6th from 11 – 3 in Center Court at Ocean County Mall in Toms River, NJ
Please Register here and you'll be in the running to win a $250 shopping spree to help style you for your new career (winner to be announced at the event):
All candidates should dress professionally and bring plenty of resumes to distribute to employers.
Day of the Event
- Dress the same as you would for a job interview. You want to present the best image possible -- jeans, sweatshirts, and backpacks won't cut it. Avoid excessive jewelry and perfume. You will only have a few minutes to make an impression as a job candidate. Positive first impressions are critical.
- Turn off your cell phone and other electronic devices! Ringers, alerts and phone conversations are distracting and disrespectful. Let the employers know that they are your main focus.
- Arrive early and map out your strategy. Who will you talk with first? Lines will be longer for some employers than they will be for others. Plan accordingly and don't waste valuable time by standing in line.
- Keep an open mind and don't miss out on opportunities due to lack of information or effort. You may want to tour the event and make contact with all the participating organizations to learn more about them and what they have to offer, but visit your "core" companies first.
- Introduce yourself to company representatives in a positive and confident manner; offer a firm handshake. Include your name, your school (if the event isn't only for your school), degree, major, and the year you are graduating.
- Discuss a particular career or job with that organization
- Present your résumé and be ready to discuss your background, qualifications and career goals. Ask what you should do to apply for a position with them.
- Think of questions that you have regarding your area(s) of interest. Take notes on the answers you receive.
- Make sure you obtain each representative's name, title, address, email address, and phone number so you can follow up with them. Collect literature and business cards whenever possible and ask the representatives when you can expect to hear back from them.
- Be sure to take notes after each table. Write down your thoughts about the company, the recruiter, your chances, follow-up strategies, to-do list, etc. Keep this information organized!
After the Event (PERSIST!)
After the event, you should make it a point to follow up with a letter expressing your interest in the company and in what they have to offer. You may want to include an updated résumé, a link to an electronic portfolio, or provide better answers to specific questions asked during the event. Thank you/follow up letters should be received by the employer within 2-5 days after an event.