Career Today NJ - Recruitment and Career Fair

Reinvent Yourself, Find Your Future

Whether you’re an employer searching for the right candidate or a marketable candidate considering a change, Career Today NJ is the recruitment event you have been waiting for.

Join us Wednesday October 6th from 11 – 3 in Center Court at Ocean County Mall in Toms River, NJ

Please Register here and you’ll be in the running to win a $250 shopping spree to help style you for your new career (winner to be announced at the event):

All candidates should dress professionally and bring plenty of resumes to distribute to employers.